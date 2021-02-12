X

Boston College-Georgia Tech game moved back a day

Georgia Tech guard Bubba Parham lies on the court briefly after falling during the team's 57-49 loss to Virginia in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Credit: Curtis Compton

Georgia Tech will get a little extra time to prepare for next week’s men’s basketball game against Boston College

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech will get a little extra time to prepare for next week's men's basketball game against Boston College.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has shifted the game at McCamish Pavilion from Tuesday to a noon Wednesday tipoff.

Georgia Tech had been scheduled to play four games in seven days as it makes up contests that were postponed by COVID-19 protocols.

Coming off a loss Wednesday to No. 9 Virginia, the Yellow Jackets were playing at Clemson on Friday night, followed by Sunday's home game against Pittsburgh. Now, they will get two days off before hosting Boston College.

Georgia Tech's Moses Wright and Virginia's Jay Huff, Thomas Woldetensae and Kihei Clark, from left, look for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Credit: Curtis Compton

