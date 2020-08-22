Boozy strolls OK each night for rest of 2020 in Georgia city

The Macon-Bibb County Commission has temporarily relaxed liquor laws to allow open containers of alcohol outside in downtown areas from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night for the rest of the year, local news outlets report.

Commissioners say they're trying to help businesses that have been hit by a decline in patronage because of COVID-19. Previously, outdoor drinking was allowed only during events of the first Friday of each month.