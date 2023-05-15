Book Review: Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole writes a book about his baseball team's origins

After stints as a coach and as a minor league executive, Cole and his wife, Emily, landed in a certain Georgia coastal city. Their new team, the Bananas, joined a summer league for college players in 2016, playing in historic Grayson Stadium after the departure of Savannah's longtime minor league team. With antics that drew attention from national media — players wearing kilts and using stilts, dancing grandmas (the Banana Nanas), etc. — the Bananas had a long waitlist for tickets.

Cole built on that success by launching a pro team that plays “Banana Ball.” It features a two-hour time limit, no walks, no bunting, batters can steal first base and outs being counted when a fan catches a ball in the stands.

“Banana Ball” provides an engaging look at the team's founding and its “fans first, entertain always” philosophy, but it comes across as too much of a 200-odd-page advertisement. Cole even includes fawning quotes from Bananas players and others close to him.

Where the book really scores is when it focuses on Cole's personal backstory, including his relationships with his dad and Emily and the early days of trying to build the Banana empire.

“Banana Ball” might not be quite ripe, but Cole certainly swung hard in writing it.