Bonner scores 20, Thomas nearly has a triple-double as Sun beats Dream 86-78

Georgia News
47 minutes ago
X
DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Alyssa Thomas almost had another triple-double and Connecticut nearly blew a 20-point lead before the Sun beat the Atlanta Dream 86-78

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Alyssa Thomas almost had another triple-double and Connecticut nearly blew a 20-point lead before the Sun beat the Atlanta Dream 86-78 Saturday.

Connecticut (17-6), which beat the Dream 82-71 on the road Thursday to snap their seven-game win streak, has won five of its last six games.

Thomas finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Natasha Heideman, who hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range, also scored 15 points for the Sun and Rebecca Allen added 11.

Bonner hit a free throw with 3:44 left in the second quarter to give Connecticut a 20-point lead but Connecticut went scoreless until Thomas hit a running floater almost two minutes into the second half. The Sun went seven-plus minutes to close the first half and open the second without a made field goal, missing 10 consecutive shots during Atlanta’s run that erased most of its 20-point deficit.

Nia Coffey made a layup with 7:29 left in the third quarter that capped a 22-3 run and trimmed Atlanta's deficit to 47-46. Allen answered with a 3-pointer 13 seconds later and Bonner followed with a layup and the Dream never again threatened.

Rhyne Howard led Atlanta (12-10) with 22 points but made just 5 of 18 from the field. Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker scored 17 points apiece and Aari McDonald added 14.

The Dream shot just 28.8% (19 of 66) from the field and made 6 of 26 (23.1%) but hit 30 of 37 from the free-throw line and scored 20 points off 13 Connecticut turnover

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

NEW: Teamsters rally, practice picketing on eve of UPS contract talks3h ago

2 arrested, 1 injured in shooting on University of Georgia campus
3h ago

Credit: TNS

GSP: 2 women killed, another injured in suspected DUI crash in Henry County
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cleanup continues after 2nd day of heavy storm in North Georgia
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cleanup continues after 2nd day of heavy storm in North Georgia
6h ago

Credit: Credit Patricia Murphy

MURPHY: A massive EV plant is coming to rural Ga. Can local towns survive the change?
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Brewers designate OF Raimel Tapia for assignment and promote OF Sal Frelick
1h ago
Atlanta takes home win streak into matchup with Connecticut
3h ago
Muscogee Nation renews lawsuit over Alabama casino they say desecrated a sacred site
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Robb D. Cohen / robbsphotos.com

Entertainer Tony Bennett is remembered in Atlanta for his support of civil rights
EXPLAINED: The controversy behind Jason Aldean’s song ‘Try That in a Small Town’
Amid the hubbub over the movie, meet some metro Atlantans who have a Barbie connection
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top