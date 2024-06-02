Bonner has 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Sun shut down the Dream 69-50

Georgia News

ATLANTA (AP) — DeWanna Bonner had 18 points and 10 rebounds, DiJonai Carrington added 15 points and the Connecticut Sun remained undefeated with a 69-50 win over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.

In addition to Bonner's traditional double-double, Alyssa Thomas had 14 rebounds, 11 assists and eight points for the Sun (8-0). Tyasha Harris added 13 points.

The Sun finished the first half on a 12-2 run over the final four minutes of the second quarter and led 39-27 at halftime.

Atlanta scored two points in the first six-plus minutes of the third quarter and Connecticut was out front 51-29. Atlanta made four of its final five shots of the period and added 5 of 6 free throws to trail 57-43 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Dream went 3 for 16 from the field and 0 for 2 from the line in the fourth quarter. Their 50 points were 23 points below their previous season low. It was the second fewest points allowed by Connecticut, which held Phoenix to 47 points in a game last week.

Atlanta (4-3) got 12 points and 12 rebounds from Tina Charles. The Dream shot 28.4% overall and made 3 of 16 3-pointers, their worst numbers at home this season.

Connecticut shot 42.4% and made 6 of 18 3-pointers.

The game was part of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup.

