Bonham's 27 lead Chattanooga over Mercer 74-60

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Trey Bonham scored 27 points as Chattanooga beat Mercer 74-60 on Wednesday night.

Bonham shot 11 for 16, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Mocs (11-7, 3-2 Southern Conference). Honor Huff scored 15 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line. Sam Alexis had 10 points and was 5 of 12 shooting (0 for 3 from 3-point range).

David Thomas finished with 16 points for the Bears (8-10, 1-4). Anthony Benard added 11 points and three steals for Mercer. In addition, Jake Davis finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.