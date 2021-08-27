Bojangles closing eateries for 2 days; workers won't be paid

Responding to subsequent questions, she said many staff have been working overtime lately and the company thinks they would benefit from having a couple of days off. She said Bojangles would offer employees opportunities to work additional hours if they chose.

Bojangles said the upcoming closures were “in response to industry wide labor shortages and other stresses put on its employees who’ve worked hard through the pandemic.”

It was not immediately clear what Bojangles employees thought of the unpaid days off. Employees reached by phone at various restaurants referred calls to the corporate office.

Bojangles was founded in Charlotte in 1977 and has restaurants in more than a dozen states, including in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia.