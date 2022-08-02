Bohm leads Phillies against the Braves after 4-hit performance

Atlanta is 62-41 overall and 36-21 at home. The Braves are 49-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Philadelphia has a 55-47 record overall and a 29-22 record in road games. The Phillies have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .248.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with a .298 batting average, and has 31 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs, 31 walks and 68 RBI. Dansby Swanson is 13-for-38 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 33 home runs while slugging .501. J.T. Realmuto is 11-for-28 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Phillies: 6-4, .274 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.