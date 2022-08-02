ajc logo
Bohm leads Phillies against the Braves after 4-hit performance

By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves after Alec Bohm had four hits against the Pirates on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies (55-47, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (62-41, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Nick Nelson (3-1, 3.94 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (5-3, 3.14 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -245, Phillies +198; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves after Alec Bohm had four hits on Sunday in an 8-2 win over the Pirates.

Atlanta is 62-41 overall and 36-21 at home. The Braves are 49-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Philadelphia has a 55-47 record overall and a 29-22 record in road games. The Phillies have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .248.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with a .298 batting average, and has 31 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs, 31 walks and 68 RBI. Dansby Swanson is 13-for-38 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 33 home runs while slugging .501. J.T. Realmuto is 11-for-28 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Phillies: 6-4, .274 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

