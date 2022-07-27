ajc logo
X

Bohm helps Phils beat Braves 7-2, take 2 of 3 from Atlanta

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm throws to first after fielding a ground out by Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm throws to first after fielding a ground out by Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Georgia News
By BY KEVIN COONEY, Associated Press
27 minutes ago
Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead single in a five-run fifth inning and added an RBI double in the sixth, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat Atlanta 7-2 to take two of three from the Braves

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead single in a five-run fifth inning and added an RBI double in the sixth, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat Atlanta 7-2 Wednesday to take two of three from the Braves.

Kyle Gibson (6-4) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings, and the Phillies (51-47) tied St. Louis for the National League's final wild card berth, pending the Cardinals' game at Toronto later Wednesday.

Bohm, the Phillies' No. 7 hitter, extended his career-best hitting streak to 12 games and has consecutive multihit games for the first time since reaching the majors in 2020. He is 20-for-41 (.488) with nine RBIs during the spurt, raising his average to .293.

Errors by Charlie Morton (5-5) and second baseman Robinson Canó contributed to the Phillies' fifth-inning rally. Atlanta entered with 40 errors, third-fewest in the majors behind Seattle (32) and St. Louis (33).

Bryson Stott walked leading off the fifth and took third when Morton bounced a pickoff attempt past first. Didi Gregorius' RBI grounder deflected off Canó's glove and into right field, Odúbel Herrera hit a run-scoring single and Kyle Schwarber followed with a sacrifice fly. J.T. Realmuto capped the rally with a two-run single.

Morton, 0-2 in his last three starts, allowed five runs — four earned — and six hits in five innings.

Matt Olson hit his 20th homer. a two-run drive in the sixth off the batter's eye in center. He has five homers against the Phillies this season, including two in two days.

Atlanta has lost eight of its last nine series finales. Austin Riley went 0 for 4, ending a career-best 18-game hitting streak.

Realmuto and Darick Hall also had two hits for the Phillies, who are 42-16 when scoring four runs or more.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: RHP Kirby Yates' rehab assignment was transferred to Triple-A Gwinnett as he returns from Tommy John surgery. The 35-year-old last pitched in the major leagues with San Diego on Aug 14, 2020.

Phillies: 2B Jean Segura was scheduled to make a second rehabilitation appearance for Triple-A Lehigh Valley at Durham on Wednesday night. Segura went 0 for 3 with a walk as a DH in his first game since breaking his right ring finger on May 31. ... RHP Ryan Sherriff (left shoulder strain) made an appearance for the IronPigs Tuesday night, allowing one walk in 1 1/3 innings.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Kyle Wright (12-4, 2.95 ERA) starts Friday in the opener of a three-game series against visiting Arizona and LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-9, 3.71).

Phillies: RHP Zack Wheeler (8-5, 2.78) starts Thursday at Pittsburgh, which goes with RHP Zach Thompson (3-7, 4.64).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm hits a run-scoring single against Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm hits a run-scoring single against Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm hits a run-scoring single against Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies players celebrate after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Philadelphia Phillies players celebrate after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies players celebrate after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Bellatti, right, and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Bellatti, right, and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Bellatti, right, and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Bellatti reacts after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Bellatti reacts after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Bellatti reacts after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew Bellatti pitches during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew Bellatti pitches during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew Bellatti pitches during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies' Darick Hall, left, collides with Atlanta Braves second baseman Robinson Cano after being forced out at second on a fielder's choice hit into by Nick Castellanos during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. Castellanos was safe at first on the play. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Philadelphia Phillies' Darick Hall, left, collides with Atlanta Braves second baseman Robinson Cano after being forced out at second on a fielder's choice hit into by Nick Castellanos during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. Castellanos was safe at first on the play. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies' Darick Hall, left, collides with Atlanta Braves second baseman Robinson Cano after being forced out at second on a fielder's choice hit into by Nick Castellanos during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. Castellanos was safe at first on the play. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Tyler Matzek pitches during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Atlanta Braves' Tyler Matzek pitches during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Tyler Matzek pitches during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius follows through after hitting an RBI-sacrifice fly against Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius follows through after hitting an RBI-sacrifice fly against Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius follows through after hitting an RBI-sacrifice fly against Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, right, celebrates with Dansby Swanson, left, after hitting a two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Kyle Gibson during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, right, celebrates with Dansby Swanson, left, after hitting a two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Kyle Gibson during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, right, celebrates with Dansby Swanson, left, after hitting a two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Kyle Gibson during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Kyle Gibson during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Kyle Gibson during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Kyle Gibson during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Charlie Morton pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Atlanta Braves' Charlie Morton pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Charlie Morton pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Gibson pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Gibson pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Gibson pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna fields a single by Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna fields a single by Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna fields a single by Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Charlie Morton pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Atlanta Braves' Charlie Morton pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Charlie Morton pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott, left, throws to first after forcing out Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario at second on a fielder's choice hit into by Marcell Ozuna during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. Ozuna was safe at first on the play. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott, left, throws to first after forcing out Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario at second on a fielder's choice hit into by Marcell Ozuna during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. Ozuna was safe at first on the play. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott, left, throws to first after forcing out Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario at second on a fielder's choice hit into by Marcell Ozuna during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. Ozuna was safe at first on the play. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Gibson pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Gibson pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Gibson pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Editors' Picks
Fulton County Schools names 8 new principals4h ago
Falcons coach Arthur Smith pleased with Day 1 of training camp
1h ago
Lil Baby’s personal chef bringing two restaurants to downtown Atlanta
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams underperforming with Black voters in AJC poll
9h ago
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams underperforming with Black voters in AJC poll
9h ago
Should Georgia continue to play Florida in Jacksonville? Do the math.
8h ago
The Latest
Falcons open camp with low expectations, open positions
1h ago
NC State's Leary, Clemson leads all-ACC football picks
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
3h ago
Featured
For the first time in modern Georgia history, voters have nominated two Black candidates for the U.S. Senate: Republican Herschel Walker, left, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.

Credit: Staff and wire

In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
9h ago
Georgia 2022: Inside the race for governor
Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top