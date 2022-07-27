Bohm helps Phils beat Braves 7-2, take 2 of 3 from Atlanta

Morton, 0-2 in his last three starts, allowed five runs — four earned — and six hits in five innings.

Matt Olson hit his 20th homer. a two-run drive in the sixth off the batter's eye in center. He has five homers against the Phillies this season, including two in two days.

Atlanta has lost eight of its last nine series finales. Austin Riley went 0 for 4, ending a career-best 18-game hitting streak.

Realmuto and Darick Hall also had two hits for the Phillies, who are 42-16 when scoring four runs or more.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: RHP Kirby Yates' rehab assignment was transferred to Triple-A Gwinnett as he returns from Tommy John surgery. The 35-year-old last pitched in the major leagues with San Diego on Aug 14, 2020.

Phillies: 2B Jean Segura was scheduled to make a second rehabilitation appearance for Triple-A Lehigh Valley at Durham on Wednesday night. Segura went 0 for 3 with a walk as a DH in his first game since breaking his right ring finger on May 31. ... RHP Ryan Sherriff (left shoulder strain) made an appearance for the IronPigs Tuesday night, allowing one walk in 1 1/3 innings.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Kyle Wright (12-4, 2.95 ERA) starts Friday in the opener of a three-game series against visiting Arizona and LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-9, 3.71).

Phillies: RHP Zack Wheeler (8-5, 2.78) starts Thursday at Pittsburgh, which goes with RHP Zach Thompson (3-7, 4.64).

