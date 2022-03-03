Bohannon caps Clemson comeback, beats Georgia Tech 68-65

The win moves Clemson (15-15, 7-12) into 10th place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with one game remaining in the regular season. Georgia Tech (11-19, 4-15) heads into its final game of the regular season at home Saturday against Boston College as the 15th seed and would face Clemson for a third time in a first-round tournament game.

Clemson trailed by six at the half but quickly cut its deficit to one, 35-34, after Ben Middlebrooks converted a three-point play two minutes in. Georgia Tech responded with a Kyle Sturdivant jumper and a Michael Devoe 3, and after Hunter Tyson hit a jumper for the Tigers, went on a 9-0 run that included a jumper and 3 from Sturdivant for a 13-point Yellow Jackets lead.