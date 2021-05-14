Bogdanovich scores 27 points, Hawks breeze past Magic

The Hawks, winning for the sixth in the last seven games, rested their starters in the fourth quarter.

R.J. Hampton led the Magic with 15 points. Orlando dropped to 10-24 on the road.

“It’s tough," Magic guard Gary Harris said. “These guys are young. They’re going to figure it out. We’re all figuring it out one game at a time. You have some highs. You have some lows. We’ve done a lot of good things and there’s a lot of things we need to improve on. Just keep working. That’s all we can do."

Bogdanovich was 9 for 12 from the field, 4 for 7 on 3s. McMillan loves how he and Young are feeding off each other since Bogdanovich took on a bigger role a few weeks ago.

“Trae knows this guy can put the ball in the basket," McMillan said. “We’ve added some sets since he’s gone into that starting lineup to try to take advantage of his skill and his ability to catch and shoot. I think both he and Trae are building some chemistry out on the floor. When you have a guy that can shoot like that, you’ve got to find ways to put the ball in his hands."

Magic: Orlando has dropped five in a row to fall to 21-49. ... C Mo Bamba missed his second straight game with an illness.

Hawks: Bogdanovich (right hamstring soreness), Capela (right heel pain) and F Danilo Gallinari (lower back soreness) were listed as questionable before the game. Bogdanovich and Capela started, and Gallinari had 10 points in 24 minutes. ... Young was listed as probable before the game with right hip soreness. ... Bogdanovich’s previous career high of games of 20 or more points was set last year with Sacramento at 17. ... Capela, the NBA’s rebounding leader, had 13 boards in the first half.

Magic: Visit Philadelphia on Friday.

Hawks: Host Houston on Sunday.

