Bogdanovic scores 32 as Hawks beat Hornets 105-101

Charlotte battled back to take its first lead midway through the third quarter behind Rozier, who knocked down a pair of 3s from the top of the key. Charlotte later pushed its lead to double digits in the fourth behind back-to-back driving layups from trade deadline pickup Brad Wanamaker.

The Hawks rallied to tie it with 2:42 left after Lou Williams connected on two 3s and Capela got free for a dunk. Williams scored over Jalen McDaniels on a drive down the right side of the lane to give the Hawks the lead for good with 57 seconds left.

Atlanta got the ball back after a turnover by Graham with 43.7 seconds left, but Bogdanovic missed a 3. The Hornets couldn't take advantage, as Rozier misfired on a rushed 3-pointer from the right corner. Bogdanovic was fouled and made two free throws with 6.3 seconds left to make it a two-possession game.

The Hornets fell to 22-1 this season when leading entering the fourth quarter.

TIP INS

Hawks: Capela had a double-double in the first half with 10 points and 12 rebounds. ... Shot 17 of 39 from 3-point range.

Hornets: P.J. Washington left midway through the third quarter with a right ankle sprain and did not return. ... Charlotte continued to play without LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward and Malik Monk due to injuries. ... Former Hornets forward Marvin Williams and former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis were in the crowd.

UP NEXT

Hawks: at Raptors on Tuesday night.

Hornets: Host Lakers on Tuesday night.

__

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) looks to pass as he drives into Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier, center, passes between Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, left, and center Clint Capela, right, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

Charlotte Hornets guard Brad Wanamaker, right, shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, left, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller, left, and Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill, right, the battle for the ball during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller, left, and Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill, right, battle for the ball during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels, left, drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, right, during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond