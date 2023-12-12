Bogdanovic leads Atlanta against Toronto after 40-point outing

The Raptors have gone 5-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto has a 6-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Hawks are 6-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 122.2 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

The Raptors average 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer makes per game than the Hawks allow (13.4). The Hawks average 8.4 more points per game (122.2) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (113.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is shooting 49.7% and averaging 20.7 points for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Clint Capela is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Hawks. Trae Young is averaging 27.9 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 44.3 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 125.0 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.6 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (foot), Christian Koloko: out (respiratory).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (quad), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Jalen Johnson: out (wrist), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.