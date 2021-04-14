Bogdanovic, Capela lead Hawks past Raptors 107-103

Atlanta led 66-54 after shooting 53% in the first half.

Siakam scored 21 points in the half and hit a baseline jumper with 0.6 seconds left — enough time for Solomon Hill to throw a full-court pass to Huerter, who laid it in at the horn.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Capela had his 36th double-double by halftime. ... F Danilo Gallinari sat out a second straight game with a sore right foot. ... G Tony Snell, whose jump shot at the buzzer beat the Raptors on March 11, is out with a sprained ankle.

Raptors: Went 6 of 30 from behind the arc before Flynn made four late in he game. ... G Fred VanVleet missed his sixth game with a left hip flexor. ... G Kyle Lowry (rest) did not play for the seventh time in eight games.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Milwaukee on Thursday night.

Raptors: Host San Antonio in Tampa on Wednesday night.

