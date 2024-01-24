Boeing 757 lost nose wheel preparing for takeoff during a very rough stretch for the plane maker

A Boeing 757 jet operated by Delta Air Lines lost a nose wheel while preparing for takeoff from Atlanta, potentially creating more uncertainty around one of the nation's top manufacturers after a troubling string of incidents involving its planes.

Delta Flight 982 — headed to Bogota, Colombia — was taxiing for departure at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when the incident took place around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident.

“All customers and their bags were removed from the aircraft, transferred to the gate and onto a replacement aircraft," Delta said. "We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”