The company said in a statement that Delta flight 2123 was diverted Monday to Salt Lake City "out of an abundance of caution," The Seattle Times reported. The plane landed and fire crews at the airport said the engine did not appear to be damaged.

The 16-year-old jetliner was powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, the same manufacturer behind two Saturday engine failures on Boeing planes. The engine of a Boeing 777 operated by United Airlines exploded shortly after takeoff from Denver on a Hawaii-bound flight. In the Netherlands, the engine of a Boeing 747 freighter exploded over the Dutch down of Meerssen. The hailstorm of falling engine parts injured two people and damaged property.