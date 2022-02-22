Boeheim brothers lead Syracuse past Georgia Tech in OT

Buddy Boeheim's 3-pointer gave Syrcause a 72-70 lead with 2:17 to go in the extra period. Jimmy Boeheim drew a foul on Syracuse's next possession and made both free throws for a 74-70 lead with 1:56 remaining.

Kyle Sturdivant's 3-pointer drew Georgia Tech within a point with 1:36 remaining for the game's final points. After a series of turnovers and missed jumpers by both teams, Georgia Tech had possession with 22 seconds left. Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech's leading scorer, would miss three jump shots as the Yellow Jackets collected the offensive rebound after each miss — with time running out on the third try.