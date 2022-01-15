Body pulled from river; may be that of missing man

There have been no other positive sightings of him since that time, police said.

In an interview earlier in the week, Tarpkins said she believed something bad had happened to her son. Culver was on probation, but was regularly attending his probationary classes, she said. As the father of three, including a young infant, he had no reason to suddenly leave without an explanation, she told the newspaper.

The family believed the river was a key to finding Culver. His grandmother, Loretta Tarpkins, said this week that she had a vision that Culver’s body was in the river.

“I had a vision, spiritual, and kept telling the detective, ‘My grandson is in water. You need to check the place you saw him at,’ and I didn’t know there was a river there, but I said he’s in the water,” she said.

On Friday, police and members of the fire department were at the river as part of the investigation when they found the badly decomposed body.