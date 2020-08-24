Body of Tybee Island swimmer recovered

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The body of a swimmer who went missing off the coast of Tybee Island Sunday night has been recovered.
The woman was reported missing at around 8 p.m. Sunday, and rescue crews worked through the night to locate her, according to news outlets. Two other people swimming with the woman were rescued or able to make it back to shore.
Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions told the Savannah Morning News that the woman's body was recovered Monday morning.
The victim's identity has not yet been released.