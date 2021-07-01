Body of toddler is found in the Chattahoochee River

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — The body of a toddler has been found in the Chattahoochee River, authorities said Thursday.
The child’s remains were found Thursday morning by a Cobb County Fire Department crew doing a training exercise in the river, Cobb County police Sgt. Wayne Delk said.
The fire crew was "beginning training and filming a water safety video when they discovered the remains of toddler," Delk told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The area where the body was recovered is in or near federal park land that’s part of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, just northwest of Atlanta.
The child’s exact age is not known, Delk said. Cobb County police investigators were working to identify the child and find out what happened to him or her, he said.