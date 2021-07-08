Body of missing Georgia boy recovered along Florida beach

Enrique Cortez-Dubon of Atlanta was last seen Monday standing in about knee-deep water along Panama City Beach, police said. His body was found on the sand Tuesday. The family told investigators that the boy didn't swim well and was not wearing floaties when he went missing, the News Herald reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said in a statement. “As we know, this is every parent’s worst nightmare.”