Body of duck hunter recovered from Alabama lake 2 days after his kayak capsized

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — Authorities on Monday recovered the body of a 22-year-old man from an Alabama lake where he was last seen duck hunting over the weekend.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Brooks Hardie of Bremen, Georgia, was found dead in the waters of Lake Guntersville nearly two days after state and local authorities began searching for him.

The agency said Hardie was last seen alive Saturday morning, when his kayak overturned as he was duck hunting on the lake roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Huntsville.

Hardie graduated in May with an associate degree from Snead State Community College in Boaz, Alabama, where he played baseball, Al.com reported. His former coach, Casey Underwood, posted on Facebook that Hardie "wanted nothing more than to make the guys next him much better."

