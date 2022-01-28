Body in Georgia river identified as that of missing man

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A body found in a Georgia river earlier this month has been identified as that of a man who went missing in December, police said.
Athens-Clarke County police confirmed Wednesday that the body pulled from the Middle Oconee River on Jan. 14 was that of Quavian Culver, the Athens-Banner Herald reported.
The 27-year-old was reported missing by his mother and girlfriend on Dec. 18. He was last seen on surveillance camera footage taken days earlier at an Athens apartment complex that the river flows behind.
Lt. Shaun Barnett told the newspaper that authorities were awaiting a cause of death.
“We don’t know how or necessarily when, but based on the level of decomposition, it’s likely he had been in the water relatively close to the time he was reported missing,” Barnett said.
The father of three left the home he shared with his girlfriend, telling her that he was going to a probation office appointment. He never made it there, according to the police report.
Authorities said a jacket was found along a sandbar of the river in late December. Family members said it belonged to Culver.