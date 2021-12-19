Body found in Georgia lake after days of searching

James Dunn Lindsey, 46 of Cumming, fell into Lake Lanier, north of Atlanta, on Thursday, news agencies reported. The lake north of Atlanta covers 38,000 acres (15,400 hectares) acres and has 700 miles (1,130 kilometers) of shoreline.

Game wardens, divers from the Forsyth County Fire Department and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers searched the lake daily with sonar, Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon said.