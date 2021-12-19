Hamburger icon
Body found in Georgia lake after days of searching

Officials say the body of a man who fell into Georgia's largest lake while working on his boat has been found with sonar and retrieved by a remotely operated vehicle

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — The body of a man who fell into Georgia's largest lake while working on his boat was found with sonar on Sunday and retrieved by a remotely operated vehicle, officials said.

James Dunn Lindsey, 46 of Cumming, fell into Lake Lanier, north of Atlanta, on Thursday, news agencies reported. The lake north of Atlanta covers 38,000 acres (15,400 hectares) acres and has 700 miles (1,130 kilometers) of shoreline.

Game wardens, divers from the Forsyth County Fire Department and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers searched the lake daily with sonar, Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon said.

He said Lindsey’s body was turned over to the Forsyth County Coroner.

