Boaters on coast urged to watch for sea turtles, manatees

Boat strikes are a leading cause of sea turtle strandings and manatee injuries and deaths, according to a news release from the state Department of Natural Resources. Boaters should be ready to slow down or steer clear of the animals and should immediately contact state wildlife officials if they do run into a sea turtle or manatee, the release says.

Manatees and all sea turtles found in Georgia are protected by federal and state laws. But authorities say boaters will not be charged for a collision if it was an accident and they were operating the boat responsibly.