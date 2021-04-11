ajc logo
Boater remains missing in Georgia after boat capsizes

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources continues to search for a person who fell overboard in Savannah after a boat capsized

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources continues to search for a person who fell overboard in Savannah after a boat capsized.

Local news outlets reported the search was scheduled to resume Sunday after stopping late Saturday night.

The boat overturned in the Savannah River around 5 p.m. Saturday in an industrial area upriver from the Talmadge Bridge.

The boat struck a barge and three people went overboard, said Sgt. Cindy Miller of the Law Enforcement Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The Chatham Marine Patrol rescued an infant and an adult. An ambulance took the infant to a hospital, but officials released no word on the child's condition.

Savannah Fire Department divers were using sonar to look for the missing boater, the department said in tweet.

