Blue Jays take on the Braves with series tied 1-1

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Blue Jays +123; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Toronto has gone 6-3 in home games and 10-8 overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

Atlanta has gone 2-10 in road games and 5-12 overall. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .226.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has three home runs, eight walks and eight RBI while hitting .215 for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 14-for-45 with four doubles and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has four doubles and five home runs for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 6-for-26 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .250 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Braves: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (lat), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (hand), Ryan Burr: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Marcell Ozuna: day-to-day (leg), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.