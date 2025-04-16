Georgia News
Blue Jays take on the Braves with series tied 1-1

The Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Braves (5-12, fifth in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (10-8, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (0-0); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (1-0, 0.98 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Blue Jays +123; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Toronto has gone 6-3 in home games and 10-8 overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

Atlanta has gone 2-10 in road games and 5-12 overall. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .226.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has three home runs, eight walks and eight RBI while hitting .215 for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 14-for-45 with four doubles and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has four doubles and five home runs for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 6-for-26 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .250 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Braves: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (lat), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (hand), Ryan Burr: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Marcell Ozuna: day-to-day (leg), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Alan Roden (18) hits his first career home run against the Atlanta Braves during fifth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Thomas Skrlj/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Pastor Luis Ortiz from Fuente de Vida Church

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Gov. Brian Kemp gives a speech at the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Atlanta on Sine Die, Friday, April 4, 2025, the final day of the legislative session. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

