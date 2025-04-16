Blue Jays take on the Braves with series tied 1-1

Atlanta Braves (5-12, fifth in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (10-8, second in the AL East)
Toronto; Wednesday, 1:07 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (0-0); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (1-0, 0.98 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Blue Jays +123; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.
Toronto has gone 6-3 in home games and 10-8 overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.
Atlanta has gone 2-10 in road games and 5-12 overall. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .226.
The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has three home runs, eight walks and eight RBI while hitting .215 for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 14-for-45 with four doubles and seven RBI over the past 10 games.
Austin Riley has four doubles and five home runs for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 6-for-26 with four home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .250 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs
Braves: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs
INJURIES: Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (lat), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (hand), Ryan Burr: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Braves: Marcell Ozuna: day-to-day (leg), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
