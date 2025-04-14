Blue Jays take on the Braves after Clement's 4-hit game

Atlanta Braves (4-11, fifth in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (9-7, first in the AL East)
Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Grant Holmes (0-1, 4.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Easton Lucas (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.68 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -114, Braves -106; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Atlanta Braves after Ernie Clement's four-hit game on Sunday.
Toronto is 9-7 overall and 5-2 at home. The Blue Jays have a 7-4 record in games when they record eight or more hits.
Atlanta is 4-11 overall and 1-9 on the road. The Braves are 3-9 in games when they have given up a home run.
The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBI while hitting .375 for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 14-for-40 with two doubles over the last 10 games.
Marcell Ozuna has two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 5-for-19 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .257 batting average, 2.52 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs
Braves: 4-6, .264 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by one run
INJURIES: Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (lat), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (hand), Ryan Burr: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
