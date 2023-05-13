X

Blue Jays play the Braves leading series 1-0

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
The Toronto Blue Jays lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves (25-13, first in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (22-16, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.74 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (3-3, 4.91 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -124, Braves +105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Atlanta Braves, leading the series 1-0.

Toronto has a 10-3 record in home games and a 22-16 record overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Atlanta has a 15-4 record on the road and a 25-13 record overall. The Braves have a 21-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 17 doubles and five home runs for the Blue Jays. Daulton Varsho is 13-for-39 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson ranks second on the Braves with 18 extra base hits (six doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Marcell Ozuna is 9-for-31 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .247 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Braves: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Braves: Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

