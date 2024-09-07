Georgia News

Blue Jays look to stop slide in game against the Braves

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to break their four-game losing streak with a win against the Atlanta Braves
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago

Toronto Blue Jays (67-75, fifth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (77-64, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (14-9, 3.59 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6, 3.69 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -172, Blue Jays +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to stop their four-game losing streak with a victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 77-64 record overall and a 39-29 record in home games. The Braves have a 56-12 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Toronto has gone 33-40 in road games and 67-75 overall. The Blue Jays are 49-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 65 extra base hits (28 doubles and 37 home runs). Michael Harris II is 11-for-42 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 28 home runs while slugging .561. Addison Barger is 11-for-35 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .217 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .258 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Whit Merrifield: day-to-day (foot), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

