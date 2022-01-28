Blue bloods showdown: No. 12 Kentucky visits No. 5 Kansas

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Kentucky's John Calipari reached career win No. 800 with a victory over Mississippi State, just six shy of Eddie Sutton in the 10th spot among Division I coaches. Calipari reached that milestone in 1,037 games, needing fewer than every coach except Adolph Rupp (972), Roy Williams (1,012) and Dean Smith (1,029). ... Tennessee overcame a 13-point deficit to beat Florida 78-71, its largest comeback since rallying from a 17-point deficit at Kentucky on March 3, 2020. ... Arkansas has held five straight opponents below 40% shooting for the first time since joining the SEC, helping fuel a five-game win streak. ... No. 18 LSU outscored Texas A&M 13-2 over the final 3:34, winning 70-64 with three players sidelined by the end. It stopped a three-game losing streak.

ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE

No. 24 Mississippi finishes off a brutal week's schedule after entering the rankings for the first time since January 2007. The Rebels, who visited No. 1 South Carolina Thursday night, now host 15th-ranked Georgia on Sunday. South Carolina won 69-40. ... No. 4 Tennessee will have to play the rest of the season without center Keyen Green, who tore an ACL in last weekend's win over Georgia. The Lady Vols don't play until Monday.

___

Caption Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates a win over Mississippi after an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Caption Kentucky coach John Calipari reacts to a foul called against Kentucky during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)