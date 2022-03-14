Bleach leak prompts evacuation of Georgia chicken plant

Hall County and Gainesville fire crews responded to what was described as a bleach spill on Friday at the Gold Creek chicken plant in Gainesville, The Times newspaper reported.

Firefighters arrived at the plant and found that a large tank with bleach was leaking, Hall County Fire Services spokeswoman Christie Grice said. The bleach drained from the tank into a drain inside the business, she said. The business was ventilated and the leak was contained.