Bleach leak prompts evacuation of Georgia chicken plant

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A leak of bleach led to the evacuation of a north Georgia chicken plant that was the site of a nitrogen leak that killed six people last year, authorities said. The plant is owned by a different company than it was when the workers died.
Hall County and Gainesville fire crews responded to what was described as a bleach spill on Friday at the Gold Creek chicken plant in Gainesville, The Times newspaper reported.
Firefighters arrived at the plant and found that a large tank with bleach was leaking, Hall County Fire Services spokeswoman Christie Grice said. The bleach drained from the tank into a drain inside the business, she said. The business was ventilated and the leak was contained.
No one required hospitalization, Grice said.
The site is the same plant where six people were killed and a dozen others had to be hospitalized after a nitrogen leak in January 2021. At that time, the plant was owned by Foundation Food Group. The company was later purchased by Gold Creek in September 2021, The Times reported.