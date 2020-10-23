Blaze rips through north Georgia lumber business

“The piles of lumber are still burning, but everything is contained inside what’s left of the walls,” Pruitt told The Times of Gainesville. “It’ll burn for a couple of days because of all the lumber that was in there.”

Pruitt said an employee who lives in an apartment onsite called in the blaze. A driver who had delivered a load of lumber during the night was asleep in his truck when the blaze spread to his truck and trailer, which were damaged.