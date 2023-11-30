Blackmon's 32 lead Stetson over Coastal Georgia 94-49

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon scored 32 points as Stetson beat Coastal Georgia 94-49 on Wednesday night.

Blackmon was 11-of-20 shooting, including 6 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Hatters (5-2). Aubin Gateretse added 13 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and also had 17 rebounds. Stephan Swenson shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

The Mariners were led in scoring by Nick Jiles, who finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Salle Wilson added nine points for Coastal Georgia. Layton Veon also put up eight points.