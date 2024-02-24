Blackmon's 28 lead Stetson past Kennesaw State 84-72

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon's 28 points helped Stetson defeat Kennesaw State 84-72 on Saturday.

Blackmon had six rebounds for the Hatters (18-11, 10-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Stephan D. Swenson scored 19 points while going 5 of 10 and 8 of 10 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds and eight assists. Aubin Gateretse had 12 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 6 for 11 from the line.

Terrell Burden finished with 21 points for the Owls (15-14, 6-9). Kennesaw State also got 18 points, four assists and two steals from Simeon Cottle. Demond Robinson also had 13 points and two steals.