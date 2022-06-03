ajc logo
X

Blackmon leads Rockies against the Braves after 4-hit game

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies play the Atlanta Braves after Charlie Blackmon had four hits against the Braves on Thursday

Atlanta Braves (25-27, second in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-28, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (5-2, 3.10 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (4-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -179, Rockies +153; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Atlanta Braves after Charlie Blackmon's four-hit game on Thursday.

Colorado has a 16-13 record in home games and a 23-28 record overall. The Rockies have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .333.

Atlanta is 25-27 overall and 11-13 in road games. The Braves have hit 65 total home runs to rank fourth in MLB play.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Joe has nine doubles, three triples, four home runs and 13 RBI for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 12-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 12-for-39 with seven doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .288 batting average, 7.47 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Braves: 6-4, .301 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (ankle), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
Young Thug denied bond after hours-long hearing in racketeering case8h ago
Her first colonoscopy cost her $0. Her second cost $2,185. Why?
22h ago
TMZ: NeNe Leakes sued for stealing woman’s husband
13h ago
EXPLAINER: At 100 days, Russia-Ukraine war by the numbers
1h ago
EXPLAINER: At 100 days, Russia-Ukraine war by the numbers
1h ago
Georgia jury punishes senior care home in ant attack case
13h ago
The Latest
D'Arnaud's grand slam, 6 RBIs power Braves past Rockies 13-6
3h ago
GA Lottery
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
3h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top