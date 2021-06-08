Black pastors in Georgia press for federal voting bills

“We need you to utilize every ounce of influence that you have," Pastor Lee May, head of the Transforming Faith Church in Decatur, said in a plea to Biden at a rally outside the state Capitol in Atlanta. “We need you to not just say what you're for, but to do something about it.”

Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said the “crown” of her father's work — the 1965 Voting Rights Act — was under attack. Republican lawmakers in Georgia and other states have approved a slew of new restrictions on voting that experts have blasted as the greatest assault on voting rights in a generation.