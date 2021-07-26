Black leaders rally to preserve cemetery next to skate park

The city said in a statement it had held numerous public meetings about the skate park project and remained "committed and open to receiving feedback from residents regarding the city’s redevelopment projects.”

Godfrey and Idris-Hosch said Newnan officials had not reached out to leaders in the Black community to get its feedback. Black people make up about a third of the roughly 40,000 residents in Newnan, which lies about 40 miles (64km) southwest of Atlanta.

Godfrey and Idris-Hosch marched with about a dozen other people later to the historic Coweta County Courthouse, where they rallied with signs that read, “Don't Dump on Our Ancestors” and “This Disrespect Would Never Happen in Oak Hill.”

The nearby Oak Hill Cemetery contains the graves of Confederate soldiers and is well-manicured and marked.

“We cannot allow our legacy to be forgotten, to be dumped on and to be disrespected,” Idris-Hosch, president of Newnan's African American Alliance, said at the rally.

The city has made improvements to a museum next to the African American burial site and planted flowers on the property, spokesperson Ashley Copeland said in an email. She said no one from the city was available for a phone interview.

Lillie Smith, another member of the African American Alliance, said the city has invested much more money in other historic sites. She wants it to beautify and clearly designate the Black cemetery.

“We’re not here to blame anybody for anything. We’re not looking for apologies,” she said. "We want the cemetery to be a place where people drive by and say, 'That’s an enslaved African American cemetery.’”

