Georgia News

Black has 27 in Austin Peay's 85-69 win over Kennesaw State

Led by Ja'Monta Black's 27 points, the Austin Peay Governors defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 85-69 on Thursday night
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ja'Monta Black scored 27 points and made seven 3-pointers to help Austin Peay defeat Kennesaw State 85-69 on Thursday night.

Black added eight rebounds for the Governors (12-13, 5-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Sai Witt scored 18 points and added eight rebounds. Dezi Jones shot 7 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points, while adding six assists.

RJ Johnson led the Owls (13-11, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Quincy Adekokoya added 14 points and eight rebounds for Kennesaw State. Simeon Cottle also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top