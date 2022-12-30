Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose

The waterfowl led them on a wild goose chase, but eventually the birders got their reward, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

The pink-footed goose is a relatively small and short-necked bird with a dark-brown head and neck, pink legs and a small black bill with a pink band, according to eBird. It is usually found in Greenland, Iceland and northwestern Europe, but is also an occasional visitor to northeastern North America, usually with flocks of Canada geese.