Bird flu kills 700 black vultures, closes animal sanctuary

“All of our chickens were euthanized yesterday and our turkeys and our guinea hens,” she said.

The station reported that the sanctuary is home to more than 500 birds. Those include an ostrich, emus, a peacock, two sandhill cranes, cockatoos, and a Eurasian eagle owl, according to the sanctuary's website.

Noah's Ark is in Locust Grove, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) miles southeast of Atlanta. It's more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of the area where hundreds of birds in a mixed backyard flock died or were euthanized earlier this year and most of the previously reported 15 wild bird deaths from the virus were located.

A sign on the Noah's Ark website said it will be closed through Sept. 3.

Georgia's Department of Agriculture and Department of Natural Resources set up a six-mile (9.6 kilometer) perimeter around the sanctuary in hope of containing the spread, according to WXIA.

“With birds that are able to move around and airborne, this disease could spread pretty rapidly if it’s not contained very quickly,” state Sen. Emanuel Jones, whose district covers Henry County, told the station.