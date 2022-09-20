ajc logo
X

Bipartisan mayors voice criticism of new voting restrictions

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a news conference about voting rights Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a news conference about voting rights Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Georgia News
By JUAN A. LOZANO, Associated Press
13 minutes ago
A bipartisan group of mayors say that whatever political differences they might have, they are united in fighting against recent voting restrictions enacted in some Republican-controlled states that they view as an attack on democracy

HOUSTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of mayors said Tuesday that whatever political differences they might have, they are united in fighting against recent voting restrictions enacted in some Republican-controlled states that they view as an attack on democracy.

The mayors spoke at the National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights, a three-day conference held in Houston to discuss strategies on promoting voter rights education. A similar conference was first held last year in Denver.

“We are all standing together, Democrats and Republicans... to say that the (voting) infrastructure should be non-partisan. The campaigns can go and do what they do, but the infrastructure, our democracy is non-partisan,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, said on Tuesday, which was also National Voter Registration Day in the U.S. Turner was part of the group of mayors — three Democrats and three Republicans — who co-hosted the event.

John Giles, the Republican mayor of Mesa, Arizona, said his state has introduced hundreds of pieces of election and voter related legislation since the 2020 election, prompted in part by disinformation on election integrity. Former President Donald Trump's campaign unsuccessfully tried to push officials in Arizona to help him overturn his loss in the state.

“This is not unique to Arizona. This a corrosive trend in states across our United States,” Giles said. “We’re all here because we agree with and want to support election integrity.”

The conference, which began Monday, comes as Republican lawmakers around the country have tightened voting rules, an effort that has been fueled in part by false claims from Trump and his allies about widespread fraud. Voter fraud is rare, typically occurs in isolated instances and is generally detected.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said 34 states, including Texas, Florida and Georgia, have passed new voting restriction laws since the 2020 election. He said such legislation threatens the right for many to vote, including during the upcoming Nov. 8 midterm elections.

One of the Arizona officials who Trump tried to pressure was state House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who spoke at the conference and recounted for those in attendance his interactions with the former president. It was a topic Bowers had previously described to the Jan. 6 committee in June.

Bowers said that in addition to focusing on registering people to vote, officials and others need to also teach people “what is at stake. What do we have together that we need to keep alive?”

“What is the value of a nation that is divided versus the value and strength of a nation that recognizes that unity, the value of unity is more important than almost anything, to hold us together,” Bowers said.

At a Tuesday press conference in Austin, Texas Secretary of State John Scott said the new voting requirements the state enacted in 2021 “ensure that we can have confidence on the way that elections are conducted.”

Scott pushed back on criticism that the new laws would hinder voter participation, saying the state is nearing 18 million registered voters--a record high-- and “the proof is in the pudding, the people who want to vote get out and vote.”

Michael Thompson, 22, from Miami, said he believes people from his generation are concerned about recently passed voting restrictions and that those new laws along with abortion rights and student loan forgiveness will be issues that will prompt younger voters to go to the polls in November.

“It’s time to have our voice heard. I see a lot of older people always making decisions for us. We definitely need to have a seat at the table,” said Thompson, who is currently studying for a master’s degree in public health at Brown University in Rhode Island.

___

Associated Press reporter Acacia Coronado in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter at https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Combined ShapeCaption
Mayor John Giles, left, of Mesa, Ariz., makes Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner laugh during his opening remarks at a voting rights news conference Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Mayor John Giles, left, of Mesa, Ariz., makes Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner laugh during his opening remarks at a voting rights news conference Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
Mayor John Giles, left, of Mesa, Ariz., makes Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner laugh during his opening remarks at a voting rights news conference Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock speaks during a news conference about voting rights Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock speaks during a news conference about voting rights Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock speaks during a news conference about voting rights Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock speaks during a news conference about voting rights Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock speaks during a news conference about voting rights Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock speaks during a news conference about voting rights Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
Michael Thompson, with Cities United, talks about getting young voters interested and registered to vote, during a voting rights news conference Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Michael Thompson, with Cities United, talks about getting young voters interested and registered to vote, during a voting rights news conference Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
Michael Thompson, with Cities United, talks about getting young voters interested and registered to vote, during a voting rights news conference Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
Michael Thompson, with Cities United, talks about getting young voters interested and registered to vote, during a voting rights news conference Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Michael Thompson, with Cities United, talks about getting young voters interested and registered to vote, during a voting rights news conference Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
Michael Thompson, with Cities United, talks about getting young voters interested and registered to vote, during a voting rights news conference Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
Mayor Acquanetta Warren, right, of Fontana, Calif., laughs while listening to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner after a voting rights breakout session Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Mayor Acquanetta Warren, right, of Fontana, Calif., laughs while listening to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner after a voting rights breakout session Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
Mayor Acquanetta Warren, right, of Fontana, Calif., laughs while listening to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner after a voting rights breakout session Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
Mayor John Giles, left, of Mesa, Ariz., talks with Selena Dunham after a voting rights breakout session Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Mayor John Giles, left, of Mesa, Ariz., talks with Selena Dunham after a voting rights breakout session Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
Mayor John Giles, left, of Mesa, Ariz., talks with Selena Dunham after a voting rights breakout session Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Houston. The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights is holding meetings and seminars in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Editors' Picks
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial last week, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying2h ago
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics
1h ago
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court room ater a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

With Griner in jail, WNBA players skip Russia in offseason
7h ago
Activists protested the City Council's decision to lease 700 Atlanta jail beds to Fulton County on Monday, August 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta approves funds for build-out of diversion center, appraisal of jail building
4h ago
Activists protested the City Council's decision to lease 700 Atlanta jail beds to Fulton County on Monday, August 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta approves funds for build-out of diversion center, appraisal of jail building
4h ago
A flag is waved after Georgia Tech scores a touchdown in the second half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz stadium on Monday, September 5, 2022. Clemson beat Georgia Tech 41-10. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Unusual point spread for Georgia Tech-UCF
8h ago
The Latest
Georgia woman suffers fatal fall while vacationing in Maine
2h ago
GA Lottery
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
3h ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario gets five from third base coach Ron Washington hitting a solo home run to take a 5-2 lead over the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in a MLB baseball game on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Braves magic number now 2 to clinch playoff spot
4h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
7h ago
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top