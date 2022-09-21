Bill to name Atlanta post office for John Lewis close to law

Lewis died in 2020 at age 80 after announcing he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He represented Georgia's 5th Congressional District, centered in Atlanta, from 1987 until his death.

Linda Earley Chastang, Lewis' former chief of staff and interim president of a foundation formed to carry on the work of Lewis and his wife, Lillian, said Lewis often visited postal workers at the facility.

“He knew that the work was not always easy and that it could sometimes be quite challenging,” Chastang said in a statement. "He also knew that the Postal Service is a vital part of our nation’s business and social infrastructure and that the work of the men and women of the Postal Service is vitally important.”