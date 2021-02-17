Bill to let home-schoolers in public school sports advances

Hines said that with so many traditional public school students taking virtual classes because of the pandemic “it’s not a far leap from the way things are happening now.”

More than 25 states allow home-schooled students to participate in sports and activities. Such laws are typically called Tim Tebow bills, named for the University of Florida football star who was a home-schooler when he made his mark playing football for a public high school in Florida.

Georgia schools have been resistant to such a plan, citing concerns about costs, the ability to discipline someone who’s not a student and taking places away from other students. But requiring the student to take at least one course gives schools the ability to require students meet their code of conduct.

Student would play at the public schools for which they are normally zoned and would have to get selected through a normal tryout process.

The Georgia version of the bill is named after Dexter Mosley, a Dunwoody resident who died in 2019 at age 51, leaving a wife and six children. He was the father of home-schooled athletes.

“Sports is not just a game, it is a life skill,” his widow, Chenelle Mosley, told the committee. “We just want the equal opportunity to be able to participate since we are spending money.”

The House has been the roadblock to approving home-schooler participation in public school interscholastic athletics, but a committee approved a bill mirroring the current concept before COVID-19 upended the 2020 session, signaling a breakthrough. The Senate has previously approved more permissive bills that died in the House.

