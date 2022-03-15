Bill that could raise Georgia lawmakers' salaries advances

The National Conference of State Legislatures determined Georgia lawmakers typically work the equivalent of at least two-thirds of a full-time job, according to Cantrell. That's in part why he chose 60 percent of the median household income as the standard for lawmakers' pay, he said.

If the state's median income rises, lawmakers will see higher pay.

“As Georgians do better, the General Assembly would do better,” Cantrell said. “Additionally, we would never have to address this issue again.”

The state House, separately, passed a bill — HB 824 — that would increase lawmaker pensions. Cantrell said lawmakers are currently contributing significantly more money to their retirement accounts than they receive in benefits.