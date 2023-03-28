Bill nears passage to ban outside election cash in Georgia

That set off a round of condemnations from Republicans that DeKalb had broken the law.

Republican lawmakers originally wrote the bill to force the county to give the money back. House members removed the refund provision, which could have been attacked as an illegal after-the-fact law. But Democrats Monday pushed back on claims that DeKalb had done anything illegal.

“There is a false narrative here," said Rep. Saira Draper, an Atlanta Democrat. "This bill does not simply clarify what has been the law all along.”

Republicans say any money should be donated to the state and divvied up according to directions from the State Elections Board, which is dominated by Republican appointees. The board in December, however, asked lawmakers to make such rules for accepting and dividing donations.

Democrats, though, said the 2021 law made it more expensive for counties to run elections and that without outside funding, counties may have to raise taxes to pay for the increased expenses.

“Clearly we just keep driving up the counties’ costs, which are ultimately borne by our taxpayers, and now we are handcuffing them even further," said Rep. Shea Roberts, an Atlanta Democrat. She argued that the bill was being advanced illegally because sponsors hadn't filed a fiscal note estimating its costs.

