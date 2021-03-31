Bill criminalizing 'porch piracy' heads to Georgia governor

Supporters say the legislation is needed to combat organized theft rings, especially as people have become more reliant on home deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An earlier version of the bill would have made it a felony to steal a single package off someone’s porch, no matter the value. But changes were made after critics raised concerns that the bill was overly harsh for what could be a relatively minor theft.

The bill was amended in order to specify that the theft had to be three packages from three different addresses, “thus better ensuring that we are actually targeting true crime rings and porch pirates,” Republican Rep. Bonnie Rich, the bill’s chief sponsor, said.