Bill Cowsert becomes second Republican to enter 2026 race for Georgia attorney general

He took a tough partisan line in his announcement. While attorney general has traditionally been an office that represented the state in lawsuits, the office has acquired increasing criminal prosecution powers in recent years, and Cowsert pledged to fight gangs and human trafficking if elected.

“I envision a Georgia where our families are safe, and illegal immigrants, sex traffickers, violent gangs and fentanyl pushers are too afraid to cross the state line,” Cowsert said in a statement.

He also touted his leadership of a state Senate committee that has been seeking to force Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to testify about whether she did anything wrong in her investigation and prosecution of President Donald Trump and others.

That committee's efforts thus far have disclosed little that wasn't already known about Willis and her hiring of special prosecutor Nathan Wade, with whom she had a romantic relationship, to lead the prosecution against Trump and others.

At least nine of Georgia's 56 state senators are considering a run for higher office in 2026.