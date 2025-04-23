Bill Cowsert becomes second Republican to enter 2026 race for Georgia attorney general

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state Sen. Bill Cowsert of Athens announced Wednesday that he would run for state attorney general, becoming the second Republican to join the race.
Current Republican Attorney General Chris Carr is running for governor in 2026, meaning the seat will be open. State Sen. Brian Strickland of McDonough has also filed papers to run. No Democrats have yet announced they will seek the office.
Cowsert has served in the Senate since 2007 and now represents parts of Athens-Clarke, Oconee, Walton, Barrow and Gwinnett counties. The brother-in-law of Gov. Brian Kemp, he served four years as Senate majority leader from 2014 to 2018.
He took a tough partisan line in his announcement. While attorney general has traditionally been an office that represented the state in lawsuits, the office has acquired increasing criminal prosecution powers in recent years, and Cowsert pledged to fight gangs and human trafficking if elected.
“I envision a Georgia where our families are safe, and illegal immigrants, sex traffickers, violent gangs and fentanyl pushers are too afraid to cross the state line,” Cowsert said in a statement.
He also touted his leadership of a state Senate committee that has been seeking to force Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to testify about whether she did anything wrong in her investigation and prosecution of President Donald Trump and others.
That committee's efforts thus far have disclosed little that wasn't already known about Willis and her hiring of special prosecutor Nathan Wade, with whom she had a romantic relationship, to lead the prosecution against Trump and others.
At least nine of Georgia's 56 state senators are considering a run for higher office in 2026.
Keep Reading
Jason Esteves launches bid for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trump ‘chaos’
Democrat Sen. Jason Esteves is entering Georgia's governor race with a message that Trump’s "chaos" is hurting Georgians’ health and wallets — and GOP leaders are silent.
Patricia Murphy: Brian Kemp for Senate? Why the heck would he want to do that?
Going from chief executive to one of 100 in the Senate has been a struggle for some ex-governors who made the leap. Would Gov. Brian Kemp want to do it?
Featured
Credit: SPECIAL
Atlanta, DeKalb customers rack up millions in unpaid water and sewer bills
Dozens of water and sewer bills worth more than $500,000 are owed to both governments as they spend millions in system upgrades.
Atlanta faces $20M budget deficit, potential layoffs ahead
Howard Shook, chair of the Atlanta City Council’s Finance and Executive Committee, said city officials will be facing what he called a “no budget” instead of a “yes budget.”
Grindhouse replaces NFA Burger at Truist Park just weeks into baseball season
NFA Burger owner Billy Kramer shut down his slider stand at Truist Park just a few weeks into the Atlanta Braves' 2025 season.