Bijan Robinson scores 2 TDs; Falcons beat Panthers 38-20 for 3rd straight victory vs. NFC South foe

Bijan Robinson ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Allgeier added 105 yards rushing and a score and the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Carolina Panthers 38-20 on Sunday for their third straight win over an NFC South foe in three weeks
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
By STEVE REED – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bijan Robinson ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Allgeier added 105 yards rushing and a score and the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Carolina Panthers 38-20 on Sunday for their third win over an NFC South foe in three weeks.

Kirk Cousins completed 19 of 30 passes for 225 yards and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Drake London.

Carolina's Andy Dalton finished 26 of 38 for 221 yards with two touchdowns passes and two fourth-quarter interceptions for the Panthers (1-5), who have lost three straight.

The Panthers trailed 28-20 early in the fourth quarter and were moving the ball effectively on the ground with Chuba Hubbard picking up three first downs before Dalton took a shot downfield and was intercepted by A.J. Terrell.

All of Carolina's momentum slipped away.

The Falcons quickly capitalized, pounding away at Carolina's worn-down defense going 84 yards in nine plays for the clinching touchdown. Atlanta ran the ball seven times on the drive for 70 yards and four first downs before Allgeier scored on a 2-yard burst with 5:38 left.

The Falcons (4-2) jumped out to a 22-17 halftime lead behind touchdowns runs of 5 and 7 yards by Robinson and perfectly thrown TD strike from Cousins to Landon on a slant route on third down.

The Panthers made it difficult on themselves with a variety of self-inflicted errors including three false starts, a bad snap, a dropped pass, a blown blocking assignment and a miscommunication on a handoff where Dalton had to corral the ball and dive forward for a short gain. There was also an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the Falcons' second touchdown that prompted Raheem Morris to bypass going for an extra point, resulting in a 2-point conversion run by Allgeier after the ball was spotted at the 1.

But Dalton's two touchdown passes — a 10-yarder to Diontae Johnson and a 7-yarder to rookie Xavier Legette in the back left corner of the end zone just before halftime — and some nifty running kept the Panthers within striking distance at the break.

Injuries

Falcons: S Micah Abernathy injured his knee early in the first quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. S Justin Simmons left the game with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Panthers: LB Claudin Cherelus left the game in the second half with a hamstring injury and did not return.

Up next

Falcons: Host Seattle next Sunday.

Panthers: At Washington next Sunday.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) scores a touchdown against Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III (34) is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

in the first half of an NFL football game against the in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) looks to pass the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III (22) returns a punt against Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (26) in the first half of an NFL football game against the in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) runs the ball against Carolina Panthers linebacker Claudin Cherelus (53) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Rondale Moore (14) passes the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear (3) runs the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Nate Landman (53) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders (6) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Rondale Moore (14) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) celebrates after running in a a 2-point conversion in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball against Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs in a touchdown against Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (56) in the first half of an NFL football game against in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) celebrates after running in a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs in a touchdown against Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (56) in the first half of an NFL football game against in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs in a touchdown against Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (56) in the first half of an NFL football game against in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (56) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) sets back to pass the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

