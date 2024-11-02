Big plays on defense, special teams help Mercer edge East Tennessee State 37-31

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Brayden Manley recovered a fumble in the end zone, Marques Thomas had a 25-yard pick-6 and Mic Wasson returned a blocked punt 20 yards for a touchdown and Mercer held on for a 37-31 win over East Tennessee State on Saturday.

Those scores, the first of three field goals by Reice Griffith and a 34-yard touchdown pass from Whitt Newbauer to Kelin Parsons had the Bears (8-1, 5-1 Southern Conference) on top 31-14 with less than five minutes to play in the third quarter.

Gino English threw touchdown passes of 18- and 9-yards to AJ Johnson and the Buccaneers (5-4, 3-2) closed within 34-28 with 5:55 to play.